LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe posted on Twitter today announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bledsoe announced that he is already self-isolating and is working from home. In the post, he also made mention that his family has symptoms as well.
LATEST POST;
- Senators grill Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs on political fairness
- UPDATE: 10 Arkansas politicians test positive for COVID-19 in recent days
- Arkansas Surgeon General Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Woman who pleaded guilty to murder of former lawmaker moved to new facility
- Big tech CEOs grilled in Senate hearing