Arkansas Surgeon General Tests Positive For COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe posted on Twitter today announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bledsoe announced that he is already self-isolating and is working from home. In the post, he also made mention that his family has symptoms as well.

Woke up with mild congestion today & got 4th #COVID19 test. Positive. Already isolating so no risk of transmission to others. Working from home while abiding by restrictions. Family is improving. Thanks for all the kind words of support. Love our state. #arpx #ARnews pic.twitter.com/w1eBBCYYdi — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) October 28, 2020

