Arkansas State Rep. Keith Slape tests positive for COVID-19

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas House Rep. Keith Slape has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is reportedly resting at home with only mild symptoms.

Slape is currently serving his second term in the Arkansas House, He represents District 83 which includes portions of Boone, Carroll, Newton, Pope, and Searcy County.

Rep. Slape is the second State Representative to test positive since regular session began at the State Capitol. On Wednesday it was announced that Rep. Milton Nicks, Jr. also tested positive.

Nicks is in his fourth term in the Arkansas House, representing District 50 which includes portions of Crittenden and Cross County.