Arkansas State moving to online classes after Spring Break

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Chancellor for Arkansas State University released information today regarding the delivery plans for after Spring Break.

Dear Red Wolves:

I want to reach out to provide an update on operations at Arkansas State University. The Provost and I met with our key Emergency Management team members, our deans, and the academic leaders of the Chairs Council and the Faculty Senate this afternoon to discuss the events of the day.

Following our online trial at the start of next week, Arkansas State will return from Spring Break in online classroom delivery starting Monday, March 30.

For some time, we have had a plan for continuing classes via online methods, and our academic leadership affirmed that plan this evening, here are the details:

  • The university remains open through the end of the semester.
  • For Friday, March 13; Monday, March 16; and Thursday-Friday, March 19-20, classes will be conducted as usual.
  • The trial of online classroom delivery set for Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, will also continue.
  • Our Spring Break begins the week of March 23. We will officially shift all classroom delivery to online with the resumption of class on Monday, March 30. Online class delivery will continue for at least two weeks until Monday, April 13.

Throughout that period, our emergency response team and academic leaders will assess our ability to return to face-to-face classes after that two-week period.

If you are going home for Spring Break, I highly recommend you take course materials and devices with you in case it is not possible for you to return to campus after the break. Campus will remain open during that entire period, including residence halls, and cafeteria.

We will have more details later, but most on-campus events will be postponed or cancelled starting Monday, March 16, until at least Monday, April 13.

