Arkansas senator becomes 14th state lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, AR.- Another Arkansas state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the 14th lawmaker in the state infected within the past two months.

Republican Sen. Ron Caldwell said on Thursday that he tested positive last week and has since been isolating at home. Caldwell’s wife also tested positive and has been hospitalized.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported on Caldwell testing positive.

Figures compiled by The Associated Press show Arkansas has had the second-largest known outbreak in a state legislature.

Last month, a proposal to require Arkansas state senators to wear masks or risk losing their per diem raced resistance in the Republican-run Senate.

