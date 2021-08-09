Arkansas sees limited ICU beds as hospitals fill up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health reported that Arkansas hospitals currently only have eight ICU beds left in the state.

The hospital bed numbers reported by the ADH over the last three days show an increase of 39 more COVID-19 patients on ICU beds

According to the report, there are 509 total COVID-19 patients on ICU beds.

After reaching out to hospitals in the state, Baptist Health Hospital reported having zero ICU beds for most of the day Monday

Troy Wells CEO of Baptist Health responded with a statement about the limited ICU beds: