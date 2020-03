LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As schools in four central Arkansas counties shutter over coronavirus concerns, staff are trying to find a way to keep kids from going hungry.

The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is opening buildings on Friday to provide a to-go lunch for kids. The district says it’s offering the assistance to any child, not just LRSD students.

Teachers are also finding ways to help get kids meals.

Our Susan El Khoury is looking into those pushes.