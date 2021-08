LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the spokesperson for the Arkansas House of Representatives, Rep. Les Eaves confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Eaves said he is fully vaccinated and is experiencing moderate symptoms.

My wife and I both are fully vaccinated… and we both currently have Covid. Moderate symptoms, vertigo is the worst, no taste or smell is strange. No telling how bad it would have been without the vaccine. — Les Eaves (@les_d_eaves) August 2, 2021

Eaves is a Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives for District 46 in White County.