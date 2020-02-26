Arkansas prepares for coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Communities across the world are on high alert as health officials announce the coronavirus is spreading rapidly worldwide.

In Arkansas, health officials are working with the Governor’s office and the CDC to monitor the virus.

Even though the virus is not wide spread in the U.S, the government is warning people to prepare before it does.

The Arkansas Department of Health is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha is the medical director for immunizations and outbreak response. As of now, no one has or is under investigation for the virus in Arkansas.

However, with more unknowns about the illness, she is warning Arkansans to be aware.

“Now is the time to get ready. You can never be too prepared for a pandemic,” Dr. Dillaha said.

The state does have an influenza pandemic plan. It is being adjusted in case of a cornoavirus outbreak.

“We feel like these plans are adaptable and we are reviewing them and modifying them so that we can respond appropriately.”

ADH says Arkansas cities big and small should have this on their radar.

“This is the time for a community leaders, business owners, schools, to think about what they would do in the event we have community spread of this virus in Arkansas.”

The Department of Health has a toll free number you can call if you have questions about the coronavirus, 1-800-803-7847.