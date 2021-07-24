Arkansas pharmacies seeing uptick in vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Pharmacies in Little Rock say they’re seeing an increase in the number of people requesting COVID-19 vaccines.

Saturday Arkansas reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 vaccine doses given.

Little Rock pharmacist Phillip Jude said he thinks the uptick in cases is pushing people to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

“Some are just ready to get it,” Jude said, “I think the big spike the big increase. It’s a strong encouragement for people to get the vaccine.”

Jude owns ‘The Drug Store’ off N. Rodney Parham Rd. in Little Rock.

He said he’s vaccinating about 30 people per day.

“I think we’re up two to three times from where we were,” Jude said.

Jude said his pharmacy was at a point where they were seeing five or fewer people come in per day asking for the vaccine.

Sean and Erica Ryan live in Little Rock and are vaccinated.

They said despite this, they are still taking precautions to protect their family against COVID-19.

“We’re vaccinated but we can still be carriers,” Sean Ryan said.

The Ryan’s have an 11-year-old daughter and said a lot of the precautions they are taking are to keep her safe.

“When we go to grocery stores or go shopping, we wear our masks inside,” Ryan said.

Sean and his wife Erica said they are not worried about catching COVID-19 but said they are encouraging more to get vaccinated.

Jude said this is the biggest increase in vaccinations he’s seen since January and February.