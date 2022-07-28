LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — States continue to overcome new variants and keep everyone safe two years into the pandemic. Nearly all restrictions have been dropped and many are vaccinated and boosted as the percentage of those vaccinated sits at 67%.

However, some states are safer than others based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinated. In a new study conducted by WalletHub, Arkansas sat at the bottom of that list.

In order to find out the safest states, the personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Arkansas landed at No. 48 on the list with other southern states Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee rounding out the bottom.

Maine came out on top as the safest state during COVID-19, followed by Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Vermont in the top five.

To view the study’s full findings, visit WalletHub’s website.