Arkansas libraries distribute free take-home COVID-19 tests amid growing demand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas libraries and other community partners distributed thousands of take-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday after the state received a portion of the 1.5 million it purchased.

The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) stocked tests at all its locations, and spokesperson Tameka Lee said libraries in Sherwood, Jacksonville and Maumelle had run out by 4 p.m.

“We’ve been very busy,” Lee said. “People have been very happy to know that the library has this available to them. We’ve already run out of tests at a few of our libraries.”

The state received more than 200,000 of the 1.5 million tests it purchased. The iHealth tests produce results in 15 minutes. Each box contains two tests.

“We were happy about the fact that we could just add that as another resource we’re here to offer for the community,” Lee said.

People requesting a test for themselves could get a single box, but they could get up to three if they were getting them for family members.

With more than a million tests still expected, Lee said the library system will be prepared for when more arrive.

A full list of testing locations can be found at Healthy.Arkansas.Gov.