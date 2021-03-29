Arkansas Legislative Council rejects bid to end coronavirus emergency orders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected an effort to end the emergency declared in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Legislative Council made the move on Monday, effectively voting to allow the governor to keep his emergency powers to curb the virus’ spread for another two months.

The legislative council, which is made up of 20 members of the Arkansas House and 16 members of the state senate, coordinates the activities of the various interim committees and through the various committees provides legislative oversight of the executive branch of government.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged lawmakers to allow him to continue the emergency declaration, saying ending it would send the wrong message.

Hutchinson last month lifted most of the restrictions issued because of the virus and has said the state is on track to end its mask mandate on March 31.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas had fallen under 2,000, with state officials tracking 1,945 cases. In total, the state has seen 329,929 total cases and 5,595 deaths from the coronavirus.

Vaccinations continue to increase at the same time in Arkansas, with 387,992 Arkansans being fully immunized and another 340,298 being partially immunized through state programs as of Sunday.