Arkansas Legislative Council passes appropriation to help with outreach in ‘Latinx’, Marshallese communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Legislative Council met Tuesday to discuss appropriating more CARES Act funding.

There was drama last week about $7 million that would go specifically to the Arkansas Department of Health and then to the Northwest Arkansas Council to help with outreach with the “Latinx” and Marshallese communities.

The Marshallese communities were especially discussed Tuesday as contracted contact tracers said they only had one Marshallese speaking person in their ranks.

State Senator Jim Hendren was vocal about the need to pass this appropriation.

“How can we not show the same sense of urgency for a population that has 400% of the rate of infection of the rest of the population, that has 60% of the deaths even though they account for four percent of the population?” Hendren asked. “If there was ever a time for us not to delay, it is this.”

The committee did end up passing the appropriation in a roll call vote of 35 to 13.

Just shy of $181 Million left in the CARES Act Funding for Arkansas



Here’s the full breakdown



Note there is $261.3 Million pending approval and there has been $250 million set aside for down the road pic.twitter.com/Tue129L2SG — Jay Bir 🏛📺 (@TheJayBir) July 28, 2020