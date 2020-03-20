1  of  2
Arkansas Insurance Department issues Moratorium on cancellation of policies for non payment of premium for those positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Insurance Department has issued a 60-day moratorium against the cancellation or non-renewal of insurance policies for non-payment of premium for Arkansans diagnosed/tested positive for COVID-19.

This was part of a bulletin the Department issued this morning located here: https://insurance.arkansas.gov/uploads/resource/documents/6-2020.pdf.

The 60-day moratorium language starts on page two.

This is similar to moratoriums we have issued for victims of last year’s floods and severe weather.

It is not a waiver against paying premiums, it is an extension/grace period that consumers must request from their insurers.

