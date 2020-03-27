Arkansas Insurance Department issues 60-day moratoriums for people impacted by COVID-19

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – To assist citizens who may struggle to overcome obstacles during the COVID-19 health emergency, the Arkansas Insurance Department has issued 60-day moratoriums against the cancellation/non-renewal of insurance policies for the non-payment of insurance premiums for the following groups of Arkansans:

  • Diagnosed with/positively tested for COVID-19 (Bulletin 6-2020); and
  • Terminated, laid off, or who are self-employed or an independent contractor and have experienced a cessation of work. (Bulletin 12-2020)

These are similar to moratoriums we have issued for victims of last year’s floods and severe weather.

