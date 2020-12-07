Arkansas Hospitality Association releases COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey for state, country

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Hospitality Association (AHA) released new economic impact data Monday for restaurants in the state and across the country.

According to AHA, the data is based on their recent survey of Arkansas restaurants.

AHA officials say they sent the survey to both members and non-members in their database.

The results were sent to economists at the National Restaurant Association for tabulation.

Consumer spending in Arkansas restaurants remained below normal levels in October. According to the report, 84% of restaurant operators in the state say their total sales volume in October 2020 was lower than in October 2019. Sales were down an average of 28%. At the national level, sales were down an average of 29%.

Most restaurant operators do not expect business conditions to improve in the coming months. Sixty-four percent of state operators expect their sales to decrease from current levels during the next three months, according to the report. Officials say only 7% of operators expect their sales to increase during the next three months.

While Arkansas operators say their sales were down, many say their total labor costs increased. According to the report, 74% of operators in the state say their restaurant’s total labor costs are higher than they were before the COVID-19 outbreak. Only 15% say their labor costs are lower, as a percent of sales.

Officials with the National Restaurant Association say rising costs and falling sales are damaging the bottom line. According to the report, 85% of Arkansas restaurant owners say their profit margin is lower than it was prior to the pandemic. In the national report, 86% of operators across the country say their restaurant’s profit margin is lower than it was prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thirty-six percent of operators in the state say it is unlikely their restaurant will be in business six months from now if there are no additional relief packages from the federal government, according to the report. In the national report, 37% of restaurant owners from across the country are unsure their doors will remain open if there is no additional relief from the federal government.

Thirty-one percent of Arkansas restaurant owners say they are considering temporarily closing their doors until the pandemic passes. Across the United State, 36% of restaurant owners are considering temporary closures.

When it comes to restaurant jobs, National Restaurant Association officials report overall staffing levels remain below normal. According to the report, 79% of Arkansas operators say their current staffing level is lower than it would normally be before COVID-19. Thirty percent of restaurants are more than 20% below normal staffing levels.

Many restaurant owners anticipate additional layoffs in the coming months. Thirty-eight percent of Arkansas operators expect their staffing levels to decline during the next three months, according to the report. Officials say only 2% of operators expected their staffing levels to rise in the next three months.

