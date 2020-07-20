Arkansas Department of Health offers COVID-19 testing in Conway Monday

CONWAY, Ark.- Coronavirus testing is going on Monday at the Don Owen Sports Complex.

It is being offered by the Arkansas Department of Health until 8 p.m.

Anyone who wants a test can get one.

If you plan to be tested, follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and staying socially distant.

