Arkansas Department of Health holds COVID-19 Testing Event in Cabot Tuesday

Coronavirus
CABOT, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 testing event Tuesday in Cabot.

The testing event is at the Lonoke County Health Unit on South 1st St.

The testing event will go on until 7 p.m.

