Arkansas Department of Health holds COVID-19 Testing Event in Cabot Tuesday

CABOT, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 testing event Tuesday in Cabot.
The testing event is at the Lonoke County Health Unit on South 1st St.
The testing event will go on until 7 p.m.
