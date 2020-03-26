Arkansas Department of Health advises New York, international travelers self home quarantine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health recommends people who travel from New York and all international locations self home quarantine for 14 days.

According to an advisory sent Thursday morning, this is due to high rates of COVID-19 in those areas.

The quarantine would start from the day the traveler left that location.

ADH says if you develop a fever, cough or any other symptom of COVID-19, call your doctor for advice on where to be evaluated.

Home quarantine includes these steps:

· Remain at home and avoid all public activities. This means do not go to work, church, school, stores (including grocery stores), nor any public events or places.

· Do not have visitors in your home.

· If you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If that is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from them.

· Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons, towels, etc.

· Do not leave your home except to get medical care. If you need to see a doctor for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call us at your medical provider to discuss the care you need.

· In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Tell them that you are in self home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until a health care provider asks you to remove it.

· Do not use any public transportation (buses, taxis, rideshare services, or airplane).

· Check yourself for fever twice a day. This means taking your temperature in the morning and before bed at night. Write it down in a log or piece of paper.

For more on home quarantine, click here.

For other COVID-19 questions, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.