Update: ADH confirms 4 more coronavirus cases, rising to 37 cases total

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 4 more positive coronavirus cases in the state of Arkansas, making the total number of cases 37.

Earlier today, Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update to the media regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. In just seven hours 4 more people have tested positive for the virus.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State of Arkansas now has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the new total in a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the State Capitol.

Gov. Hutchinson told media there are three additional counties with cases of COVID-19, including: Washington, Faulkner and Bradley.

He also said the state is allocating $12 million to help businesses amid the coronavirus crisis.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State has risen to 30, according to the newest information from the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday.

That’s up by 8 since the last update from Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, when he announced no new positive cases in the state.

According to the ADH website, most of the positive tests, 26, have come from Arkansas Department of Health Labs, while 4 returned positive from commercial labs.

The department is monitoring 377 individuals with daily check-ins and guidance and lists 50 “persons under investigation.”

A total of 236 tests have returned with negative results, including 185 from ADH labs and 51 from the private sector.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.