Arkansas Children’s Hospital set to mandate vaccines for new employees and upper-level management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— As COVID-19 cases surge across Arkansas, one hospital is cracking down on vaccinations.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital informed employees that beginning next month, all hospital leaders and new hires will need to be vaccinated.

According to the email we obtained, ACH President and CEO, Marcy Doderer, says Arkansas Children’s is nearing capacity with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and treating a rising number of COVID patients.

In light of the news, she says beginning August 20, 2021, all Arkansas Children’s leaders (managers, directors, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents) must receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

Beginning August 16, Doderer says all new employees at Arkansas Children’s Hospital will be required to receive a first dose by their start date and a second dose within 30 days of employment.

The hospital says they will continue accommodating religious and medical exemptions.

So far, this is the first hospital in the area to mandate employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.