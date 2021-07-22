Arkansas Children’s Hospital infectious disease chief discusses delta variant’s impact on kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the pandemic continues its resurgence it is impacting younger people, just as Arkansas families are quickly approaching a new school year.

Dr. Jessica Snowden, Arkansas Children’s Hospital Chief of infectious diseases, spoke with KARK 4 News to discuss what hospital staff is seeing with COVID-19 cases and what effects parents could expect to see in the coming months.

Snowden said the rise of the delta variant has led to cases having a greater impact on the health of younger Arkansans. Just this week state health officials confirmed the second pediatric death from COVID-19.

The increase in cases, including pediatric cases, has led many hospitals in Arkansas to review vaccination policies.

On Thursday, Arkansas Children’s announced that all managers and leadership at the hospital were going to be fully vaccinated by September and that offers for new hires made after mid-August would include a vaccine requirement.

As of Thursday, Arkansas had seen 370,326 total COVID-19 cases and had 12,779 active cases. There were 849 patients hospitalized due to the virus, with 185 of those patients on ventilators.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Snowden in the video player above.