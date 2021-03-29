Arkansas Blood Institute reminds public COVID-19 vaccination status doesn’t affect donations

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While COVID-19 vaccination rates are on the upswing in Arkansas, blood donations seem to be in decline, leading some in the state to offer answers on questions of eligibility.

In a release, officials with the Arkansas Blood Institute said state residents concerned that they cannot give blood after receiving their vaccinations need not worry.

The officials note that people getting the most common vaccines for COVID-19, those from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, do not have to wait to give blood.

President and CEO Dr. John Armitage noted that while there is not a blood shortage in Arkansas, the institute still needs donations coming in to keep “a healthy supply of blood.”

“Donation rates have dropped as more Arkansans receive the vaccine,” Armitage said. “We’re concerned that potential donors believe they are not eligible to give, which is not true. Although our state’s blood supply remains stable, we need more donors to give now to make sure we have a healthy supply of blood on the shelf when needed.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can schedule an appointment at ArkBI.org or by calling 877-340-8777.