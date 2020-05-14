Ark. Secretary of Health tours Battelle Decontamination Facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Thursday, Arkansas’s Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and the Arkansas Department of Health toured the Battelle Decontamination Facility on the campus of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

The system uses a peroxide gas to sanitize N95 masks, allowing them to be worn multiple times.

State leaders say they are grateful for the facility in helping ease the shortage of personal protective equipment.

“Takes all of the N95 masks in the state and instead of throwing them away, allows us to decontaminate them in this system they have deployed across the country that they have offered us free of charge,” says Greg Brown with the Arkansas Department of Health. “There is no charge to the state”.

At full capacity, the decontamination system can process up to 80,000 masks per day.