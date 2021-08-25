AR Attorney General Rutledge warns of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the rise of the delta variant and the worldwide recommendation to receive the vaccination, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge warns Arkansans of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Due to businesses across the state requiring proof of vaccination, Rutledge says that con artists have created fake vaccine cards for unvaccinated people, which is an illegal act.

“No one should be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine; it is about personal responsibility. I encourage all Arkansans to get the facts about the vaccine and talk to your doctor to make the best decision for yourself and your family,” Rutledge said. “Selling and providing fake vaccine cards is illegal and wrong and I will hold anyone who does this accountable.”

Rutledge warns residents to be skeptical of any calls, texts, or emails from anyone claiming to be from the federal government asking for personal information or money to get a national vaccine certificate or passport.

According to Rutledge, anyone who gets the vaccine will receive a COVID-19 card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you do not have the vaccine, you will not get an official CDC COVID-19 vaccine card.

For more information from the Attorney General’s Office on state and federal resources for COVID-19, visit the office’s website at ArkansasAG.gov.