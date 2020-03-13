All U of A Clinton School public events cancelled for remainder of semester

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service has been monitoring rapidly changing conditions and new information about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The school’s highest priority is the health and well-being of students, staff, faculty, and the many communities it serves locally and around the world.

All public events scheduled for the remainder of the spring semester, including Clinton School Speaker Series programs and the National Community Philanthropy Conference, have been cancelled or postponed with hopes to reschedule during the 2020-21 academic year. All Clinton School classes will be moved online.

As a reminder, you can watch previous Clinton School Speaker Series videos on YouTube or listen to podcasts online.

Below is a list of announced programs that have been cancelled or postponed. Any updates will be provided as they become available.