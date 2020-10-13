AEDI creates new COVID-19 Initiative to track virus’s social and economic impact on Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI), based at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has developed an interactive COVID-19 data dashboard that tracks the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Arkansas.

According to a news release sent Tuesday by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the dashboard will give Arkansans access to timely and relevant information on how the virus impacts their employment, mental health, food security, economic security, education and other critical indicators.

“We are excited and proud to offer this unique resource to Arkansas communities struggling to cope with this unparalleled crisis,” said AEDI Director Jim Youngquist.

AEDI will work with communities throughout the state to develop new databases that specifically address the challenges and concerns facing Arkansas communities in addition to drawing to traditional data sources.

“Reliable data is the key to making good decisions, and this new information will be drawn from the lived reality of thousands of Arkansans,” Youngquist noted. “We invite all Arkansans to check out the COVID Recovery Website and Dashboard at https://covidrecovery.youraedi.com.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard is part of a larger Arkansas EDA COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA).

AEDI’s two-year project will include the creation of an economic recovery plan as well as the development of a history of the economic impact of COVID-19 on the state, according to the news release.

AEDI and the Delta Center for Economic Development at Arkansas State University will join forces with the eight EDA Planning and Economic Development Districts in Arkansas to provide training, documentation, resources, and planning for local government, schools, small businesses, the healthcare community and other entities affected by the pandemic.

