ADH: Brewski’s Pub and Grub ordered to cease operation due to not complying with COVID-19 guidelines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brewski’s Pub and Grub in Little Rock has been ordered by the Arkansas Department of Health to cease operation until a hearing before the Arkansas Board of Health due to the restaurant not complying with COVID-19 health guidelines.

On March 11, the governor issued an Executive Order declaring an emergency for the State of Arkansas as a result of COVID-19 and has twice extended the public health emergency designation. As of June 18, it has been extended another 60 days.

On June 15, Resuming Bar or Club Operations was issued with restrictions. Bars or Clubs can operate no greater than 66% capacity, seating arranged to ensure social distancing, and patrons wear a face covering while in the establishment when physical distancing of 6-feet could not occur.

According to an order from the Arkansas Department of Health, ADH traced a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases back to Brewski’s Pub and Grub on July 2.

On July 3, during an inspection by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (ABC) Brewski’s Pub and Grub was found to be in violation of the Directive on Resuming Bar and Club operations, specifically, Brewski’s Pub and Grub was operating at more than 66% capacity, not ensuring proper social distancing with seating, and not ensuring patrons wear face coverings, according to the order.

When an agent questioned them, a manager of Brewski’s Pub and Grub said “We cut it off at 230 (patrons) at the door and we can’t make them wear masks. We wish they would, but we can’t do much.”

Due to this, Brewski’s Pub and Grub was in violation of the Arkansas Public Health Code and present an imminent risk of COVID-19 transmission and imminent danger to the public health, according to the report.

Here’s how you can report a health violation because of COVID-19:

COVID call line: 800-803-7847

COVID email: ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov

Contact form: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/contact-us-form

LATEST POSTS: