ADE provides more than $23M in COVID relief funds to 39 districts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced today more money has been awarded to Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief funds.

Secretary Key said that an additional $23.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds will be awarded to 39 districts that received limited funds under a previous allocation.

Because of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, ESSER II allocations were distributed based on Title I funds from Fiscal Year 2020.

Some Arkansas school districts with smaller numbers of high-poverty students received limited relief funding from the $500 million that ESSER II provided to Arkansas schools.

“As with every district in the state, these 39 districts have faced unprecedented challenges related to COVID; however, due to federal requirements regarding how the funding amounts were calculated and distributed, many districts received significantly-lower amounts compared to other schools,” Key said. “We are pleased to use state set-aside ESSER II funds to help meet the COVID-related needs of these districts as they continue to face challenges in providing essential resources and services to students.”

Any district that received less than $600 per student in ESSER II funds was awarded a portion of the overall state set-aside funds to bring the district up to a base amount.

Allowable uses of the funds include preventing, preparing for, and responding to COVID-19, as well as mitigating learning loss and restoring high-quality learning environments.

You can see more HERE.