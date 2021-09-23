ACHI reports number of school districts in in high infection-rate zone drop, five districts reach 50% vaccination rate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s map shows that the number of Arkansas public school districts that are in high-infection-rate “red and purple” zones have dropped across the state.

According to the ACHI, data gathered over a 14-day period shows that 147 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, which is down from 161 districts last week.

Among those school districts, the ACHI data shows that 28 districts have more than an infection rate of 100 per 10,000 residents. That figure is down from the previous week’s total of 35 districts.

The ACHI also reported two more state school districts have achieved at least 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccination rates since last week. Fountain Lake and Pulaski County Special School District joined Bentonville, Cleveland County and Magnet Cove this week.

To see the known infection rate within the districts around the state, visit the ACHI website at ACHI.net.