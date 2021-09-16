ACHI reports more than 160 Arkansas school districts in high infection-rate zone, three districts reach 50% vaccination rate

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A map from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows that more than 160 Arkansas public school districts are in high-infection-rate “red and purple” zones across the state.

According to data from the ACHI gathered over a 14-day period, 161 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, which is down from 189 districts last week.

Among those 161 school districts, the ACHI data shows that 35 districts have more than an infection rate of 100 per 10,000 residents. That figure is down from the previous week’s record-setting level of 59 districts.

The ACHI also reported that the three state school districts have achieved at least 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccination rates – Bentonville, Cleveland County and Magnet Cove.

To see the known infection rate within the districts around the state, visit the ACHI website at ACHI.net.