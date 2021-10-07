ACHI reports 40 school districts in high infection-rate zone, districts with 50% vaccination rate remains steady

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s map shows that the number of Arkansas public school districts are in high-infection-rate “red” zones have dropped across the state.

According to the ACHI, data gathered over a 14-day period shows that 40 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, which is down from 77 districts last week.

Among those school districts, the ACHI data shows that none of the districts have more than an infection rate of 100 per 10,000 residents. Last week, that figure was at a total of seven districts, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of districts at or above 50 percent have remained at five for the third week in a row, according to the health policy center. Those school districts include Bentonville, Cleveland County, Magnet Cove, Fountain Lake and Pulaski County Special School District.

To see the known infection rate within the districts around the state, visit the ACHI website at ACHI.net.