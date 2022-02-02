LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on February 2 that for the third consecutive week, all of Arkansas’s public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 0.5% over a 14-day period, but the number of districts in the “pink zone” has decreased.

According to ACHI, the latest update of the school districts map on its COVID-19 dashboard shows 104 districts, down from 186 last week, are shaded pink for having infection rates of 2% or more over a 14-day period.

The update also shows that 118 school districts are in the purple zone with an infection rate of 1% of the population over a 14-day period. This is up from 46 districts the prior week.

The remaining 12 school districts are in the red zone for having an infection rate of at least 0.5% over a 14-day period. This is up from 2 districts from the previous week.

ACHI also updated vaccination rates on its dashboard, using Arkansas Department of Health data current as of January 31. 25 school districts have vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents.

Two school districts, Bentonville and Eureka Springs, have vaccination rates above 60%.