LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- KARK and our sister station, FOX16 will be hosting a virtual town hall Thursday night with Governor Asa Hutchinson on the coronavirus and its impact on the state.

The virtual town hall will air Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on KARK and FOX16.

There will also be a livestream on kark.com and fox16.com from 6:45 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

To ask the governor a question, click here.