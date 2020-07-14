A mask ordinance is passed. Now what?

As cities consider passing mask ordinances, many of you have reached out to us about the right way to wear and sanitize your masks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As cities consider passing mask ordinances, many of you have reached out to us about the right way to wear and sanitize your masks.

We took your questions to the deputy chief medical officer for the Department of Health.

Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan said when choosing a mask, anything made of cloth will do, and you should leave the medical masks like N95’s to medical professionals.

When you put it on, make sure it covers your nose and mouth. Pulling it down to have a conversation defeats the point.

If you distance yourself at least six feet away from others and want to take it off, Dr. Bala said use your common sense and don’t put it on a dirty table or bar.

When it comes to cleaning, he said you should treat your mask like your clothes and wash it between wears.

“Studies have shown that wearing a mask has been as effective as a vaccination for influenza virus in the past, so in the absence of vaccination for COVID-19, our best protective strategy is to wear a mask,” said Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan.

Another common claim is that masks will harm your health by forcing you to breathe in CO2 instead of oxygen.

Dr. Balamurugan said as of right now, there is no data that supports that your health will be negatively affected by wearing a mask.

