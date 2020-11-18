A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 nursing home deaths total 961

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports 71 additional nursing home residents have died in the last 10 days as a result of COVID-19.

The ADH’s November 16 report shows a cumulative total of 961 deaths, on November 6 the total was 890.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 11/16

Allay Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 3 deaths (6 total)

Amberwood Health & Rehab., Saline County: 1 death

Atkins Nursing & Rehab. Center, Pope County: 1 death

Bailey Creek Health & Rehab., Miller County: 2 deaths (10 total)

Bradford House Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (4 total)

Chambers Nursing Home Center, Lonoke County: 1 death

Courtyard Rehab. & Health Center, Union County: 1 death (8 total)

Dudneywood Assisted Living, Columbia County: 1 death

Eaglecrest Nursing & Rehab., Fulton County: 4 deaths

Encore Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Spring County: 1 death (9 total)

Fox Ridge Bryant, Saline County: 1 death (2 total)

Heritage Living Center, Faulkner County: 2 deaths (7 total)

Hillcrest Home, Boone County: 1 death

Innisfree Health & Rehab, Benton County: 2 deaths

Jamestown Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death

Lakeside Nursing Center, Craighead County: 3 deaths

Legacy Heights Nursing & Rehab., Pope County: 4 deaths

Montgomery County Nursing Home, Monroe County: 4 deaths

Oakridge Health & Rehab., Union County: 3 deaths (4 total)

Quail Run Health & Rehab., Poinsett County: 1 death

Quapaw Care and Rehab. Center, Garland County: 8 deaths (9 total)

Randolph County Nursing Home, Randolph County: 3 deaths (20 total)

Rich Mountain Nursing & Rehab., Polk County: 3 deaths

Ridgecrest Health & Rehab., Craighead County: 1 death (9 total)

River Chase Rehab.& Care Center, Conway County: 1 death

Rogers Health & Rehab. Center, Benton County: 1 death

Somerset Senior Living at Harrison, Boone County: 2 deaths (15 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista, Boone County: 1 death (8 total)

Southern Trace Rehab. & Care Center, Saline County: 4 deaths (5 total)

The Pines Nursing & Rehab. Center, Garland County: 9 deaths (14 total)

Three Rivers Healthcare & Rehab., Poinsett County: 3 deaths (5 total)

Twin Lakes Therapy & Living, Marion County: 3 deaths

Twin Rivers Health & Rehab., Clark County: 3 deaths (6 total)

Westwood Health & Rehab., Benton County: 2 deaths (3 total)

*Note: Deaths on this list total 82, ADH has 71 deaths. KNWA/FOX24 compared the data to the 11/6 ADH report.

This is the first time Atkins Nursing & Rehab. Center in Pope County has reported a COVID-19 death. In the last two weeks, 18 active residents and 13 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Bradford House Nursing & Rehab. in Bentonville has a total of 32 active cases among residents and staff.

Chambers Nursing Home Center in the city of Carlisle, in Lonoke County, has one death according to ADH. There are 34 residents and 25 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

Nearly 50 residents and employees, combined, have tested positive in the last 14 days at Eaglecrest Nursing & Rehab. This home is located in Ash Flat in Fulton County.

In Rogers, Jamestown Nursing & Rehab LLC has 47 residents and 28 employees (75 total) who have tested positive in the last 14 days.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the state’s 20 reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, November 17, were mostly from nursing homes calling it “a vulnerable population.”

As for Thanksgiving, and through the holidays, Dr. Romero suggests postponing family gatherings for the holidays. He said in Arkansas most COVID-19 cases are spread through the community.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas is on track to have 1,000 COVID-19 deaths by Christmas. The governor shared a portion of the White House report that got his attention, “Arkansas is on the precipice of a rapid, accelerating increase in cases, which will be followed with new hospital admissions.”

Dr. Romero urged Arkansans to follow guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus — mask, wash your hands, and social distance.

