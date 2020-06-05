7 Arkansas State athletes positive for COVID-19, no symptoms

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Seven Arkansas State athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating for 14 days.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse says the seven athletes are from three sports and all are asymptomatic.

They learned the results Wednesday.

Damphousse said contact tracing has begun, and anyone who has been exposed to any of the seven athletes will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

An Arkansas State spokesman said he didn’t know how many athletes have been tested since they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts.