5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has just announced there are five new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas for a total of six.

These cases are in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson, and Grant Counties. Schools in those four counties will close starting tomorrow and remain closed through March 27th.

All schools in those counties have been ordered closed for the next two weeks.

Do you want to receive our latest updates on coronavirus in Arkansas? Download our app from the App Store or Google Play then subscribe to notifications and follow Coronavirus Coverage.