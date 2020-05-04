4,830 University of Arkansas graduates to be recognized with commencement site, stadium lighting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – The University of Arkansas is celebrating its 4,830 spring graduates through a new commencement website with searchable individual graduate profiles and messages, a Go Red for Grads celebration and lighting of Razorback Stadium May 8-9.

The 2020 commencement website launches today featuring personalized profiles of graduates, a virtual commencement program and video messages from Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, Provost Jim Coleman, the deans of each academic college and school, as well as honorary degree recipient Charles Scharlau.

Students can add a photo and a personalized message to their graduate profile from now through May 13 by visiting the university’s Campus Web Data site and logging in with their UARK username and password.

Additionally, the U of A is encouraging everyone to Go Red for Grads on Friday, May 8, to show their pride in our 2020 graduates by wearing Razorback red and sharing their photos on social media with hashtags #GoRedforGrads2020 and #UARK20.

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will glow red for two hours the nights of May 8-9 beginning at 8:20 p.m. in recognition of graduates as well.

Spring commencement ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting the celebration online. All 2020 graduates are also invited to participate in Fall 2020 Commencement, Dec. 18-19. Event details will be available by August.

“We know that this is not what any of us originally planned, but we are committed to celebrating our graduates now and also giving them the opportunity to walk across the stage and be recognized at commencement in December,” said Chancellor Steinmetz. “We hope students share the online resource with family and friends now, and we’ll all look forward to celebrating together, in-person, as soon as it’s safe to do so.”