2020 LRAFB Thunder Over the Rock Air Show canceled

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. (News Release) – The Thunder Over the Rock air show scheduled for October 24-25, 2020 has been canceled due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.

Little Rock AFB officials made the proactive, precautionary decision to cancel the air show and

concurrent STEM Festival, in order to focus base resources on keeping Airmen, their families,

and our community partners safe, while also maintaining our agile combat airlift mission.

“I am disappointed to cancel Thunder Over the Rock, however, the health and safety of our

personnel and of the community is of the utmost importance,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th

Airlift Wing commander. “We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we

navigate these uncertain times together—it is a team effort.”

The next air show is scheduled for October 2022.

“We have been fortunate to receive strong community support for more than 65 years,” Schutte

said. “We look forward to a time when we can resume our community outreach efforts as a show

of our steadfast appreciation.”

