2 more people under investigation for coronavirus, ADH says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Public Health Laboratory is currently testing two people for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). These two people are considered persons under investigation (PUI).

The ADH Lab now has the capability to test for COVID-19. Negative test results indicate the person does not have COVID-19. Positive test results still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Tests will be performed according to PUI guidance as determined by the CDC.

Moving forward, updates on numbers of PUIs being tested and travelers being monitored will be available on the ADH website by 3 p.m. every day. Test results will be updated on the page as well. The webpage is: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients. We will continue to keep the public up to date with new information as we receive it.