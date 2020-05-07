Hundreds of families receive food at Second Arkansas Foodbank Distribution Drive at Outlets of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hundreds of cars lined up Thursday morning at the Outlets of Little Rock to get an emergency food box from the Arkansas Foodbank.

Thousands of people have been laid off because of COVID-19.

Another food drive was held at the Outlets of Little Rock last week, and they ran out of food in less than an hour.

The parking lot of the Outlets of Little Rock was used Thursday.

The Outlets and the Foodbank re-evaluated what they needed to do to make this more efficient.

It seemed to. On Thursday, they had 1,500 emergency food boxes to give out.

Some cars lined up before 5:30 Thursday morning.

Officials started handing food out just after 8:30 a.m.

One man says he just got furloughed from his job a few days ago.

He says he’s never had to use a food bank before.

“I’ve been kind of blessed my whole life,” says Andrew Ferguson, who was furloughed from his job. “I’ve been able to work and not have to go to food banks. I don’t know how long this COVID-19 thing is going to last.”

“We did this last week, and that was a clear picture to us that there is a tremendous amount of need in our area and it is still there,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank.

This time, officials did not run out of food in under an hour.

For those who need food and couldn’t come out here, you can go to your local pantry.

You can text “FINDFOOD” to 844-381-FOOD (3663) and that will get you connected to a pantry in your area.

This is an opportunity to help, if you can, people in need across the state.

One dollar alone provides five meals.

Each Kroger store in the state is participating in this effort.

It’s the company’s “Zero Hunger Zero Waste” mission.

When you’re checking out, you can round your bill up to the nearest dollar, or one, five or $10.

You can also donate directly to the Arkansas Foodbank by clicking here.

