140 Arkansas students under COVID-19 quarantine at 2 schools

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — At least two additional school districts have quarantined students after they came into close contact with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, September 9, Pea Ridge Middle School has about 40 students in the 5th and 6th grades who have switched from face-to-face learning to remote learning.

Harrison School District has about 100 students from the kindergarten classes who are quarantined, according to Governor Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing.

The Little Rock School District (LRSD) announced Dunbar Magnet School will be doing virtual learning for two weeks. LRSD reports an employee tested positive at Dunbar Magnet School.

The Dunbar employee will isolate, nine staff members and 42 students who came into contact with the employee will quarantine for 14 days per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

As of Friday, September 4, Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) has an Owl Creek School student listed as a positive COVID-19 case. A Happy Hollow student is also positive for the virus, but has not been on campus, according to FPS.

WEB RESOURCES TO TRACK COVID-19

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (achi.net)

Arkansas Department of Health. Educational Institutions Reports 5 or more active cases and the report is usually released on Mon. & Thur.

The University of Arkansas, Division of Student Affairs. COVID-19 Dashboard

On Wednesday the state reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 928.

