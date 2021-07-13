10 children on life support in Mississippi as Delta variant cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant in Mississippi, health officials are encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet on Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there are 12 children in the ICU due to the Delta variant. Ten of them are on life support.

Delta Surge – be careful. Now with 12 children in ICU with 10 on the ventilator (life support) pic.twitter.com/SQEfTFLS3I — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 13, 2021

According to Dobbs, a majority of the COVID-19 cases in Mississippi are the Delta variant. He said a “vast majority” of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths are of people who have not been vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 219 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths across the state.

Last week, MSDH issued new public health guidance due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The agency issued the following recommendations: