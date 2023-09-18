LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary is gearing up for their 5th annual Race for a Healthier Tomorrow next month.

Race chairs Jillian Hasting and Meaghan Overley joined Arkansas Today to talk about what to expect during the event.

The race will be held Oct. 7, starting at 9 a.m. on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol. It will be a timed 5K race that will go through downtown Little Rock, pass the Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus and end back at the Capitol. There will also be a 1K family walk.

Registration prices range from $15-$35 for anyone 5 and older. Children 4 and under can participate for free.

Race officials said the money will provide funds needed to support pediatric care at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. In a 2022 release, hospital officials said the organization raised more than $45,000 net proceeds.

To register or donate to the race, visit ARChildrens.org.