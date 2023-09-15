LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Getting healthcare at Arkansas Baptist College just got easier with the grand opening of their new clinic.

The Arkansas Baptist College Community Health Center will be operated by Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Incorporated and provide basic medical care to the campus and surrounding community.

Arkansas Baptist College President Dr. Calvin McFadden along with school and clinic leaders said this will do more than just provide checkups – but expand access to critical medical care for the entire area.

“One of the things that we’re most proud of is that it’s not just for Arkansas Baptist College, that it is a community center,” McFadden said. “We believe that we’re making a major move today with this partnership to provide health services in our area.”

JCCSI Vice Chair Eduardo Ochoa added that the clinic will be a boon for students as well.

“This clinic will benefit the students here because they’ll be able to just walk steps from their campus, from their classroom to get healthcare,” Ochoa said.

The clinic is located at 1724 Bishop Street in Little Rock.

It’s the eighth clinic operated by JCCSI in Jefferson and Pulaski Counties. Those who receive care at the Arkansas Baptist Center will also have access to JCCSI’s entire network of clinics and offices.