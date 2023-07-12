LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mounjaro is a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes and according to health experts, it is very effective, but it is becoming hard to get.

On top of helping lower blood sugar levels, the drug helps cut pounds and this is the reason for the shortage of the drug.

Many people without diabetes are buying the drug out of pocket to lose weight.

According to Dr. Joe Henske, the director of the diabetes program at UAMS, people without diabetes see the same side effects as those with it which are nausea and upset stomach.

Leah Jones has been a type 2 diabetic for 5 years and says Mounjaro has been the only medication that has helped her.

Friday, she went to the pharmacy and was told the cost of Monjaro is $500 compared to the $25 she’s paid a month for the last year.

Henske says the demand for Mounjaro is so high because people even without diabetes are taking it strictly for weight loss.

“What’s interesting is that people who take it for weight loss who don’t have diabetes actually lose more weight than people who take it who have diabetes,” Henske said.

“That aggravates me,” Jones said.

Side effects for Mounjaro are mainly nausea and upset stomach.

“People who are taking it for weight loss aren’t seeing any different side effects than people who take it for diabetes,” Henske said.

With availability low and the prices high, Jones doesn’t know what is next for her to treat her diabetes. Before Mounjaro, she said she took a similar drug called Ozempic.

Jones said Ozempic “never really did what Mounjaro did with my blood sugar.”

Mounjaro is the combination of 2 different hormones which is GLP-1 as well as GIP which makes for additive benefits on top of what Ozempic has.

Currently, Mounjaro is not approved by the FDA for weight loss purposes.

“If it’s not FDA approved, the insurance companies that they work with won’t authorize payment for it but patients can in some cases pay out of pocket for it,” Henske said.

Which is something Leah Jones can’t afford to do.

“I would love to stay on this Mounjaro. I really would. it’s like nothing I’ve ever had before,” Jones said.

Henske said he expects Mounjaro to be FDA-approved for weight loss by the end of this year.

He also anticipates there to be more medications made that will hopefully be even more effective than Mounjaro and Ozempic which will lead to less and less of a shortage over time.