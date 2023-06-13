LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One Arkansan has a new robotic hand after a unique and advanced surgery.

Officials said, in January, an Arkansan received an advanced prosthetic hand that was designed to restore the sense of touch to an amputee.

The project was a collaborative undertaking by researchers from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and UAMS.

The unidentified clinical trial participant has been learning to use the hand since the surgery.

UAMS neurosurgery professor Dr. Erika Petersen said the mechanical hand works so well the patient can actually feel an object, grab it and determine the amount of pressure that is being applied to it.

“The goal here is to try this and the first few times as a research opportunity with the hope being that we can get the technology better and better to a place where it becomes more commonplace for people with amputations,” Petersen said.

The study and operation have only been done one other time in Florida. Petersen said she and her team are hoping to perform a second surgery later this year.