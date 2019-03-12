Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
Health
$1.75M grant awarded to UAMS to study new therapies for metastatic melanoma
Health Dept. offering tetanus & hep A vaccinations to flooded areas
New hope for babies born before 28 weeks gestation
UAMS summer camp introduces LR high school students to STEM careers
‘Don’t Punish Pain’ rally held at Capitol steps
More Health Headlines
Medical marijuana sales top 50 pounds since start
Go Red for Women luncheon in Little Rock
UAMS Cancer Institute Bone Marrow Transplant Program gets internationally recognized accreditation
The Breast Center opens in June at CARTI
29 UAMS nurses make 2019 Great 100 list
Free health screenings offered April 6 at participating barber, beauty shops in Pulaski Co.
Telemedicine devices help provide care to rural areas
Hazen School District closed Thursday & Friday due to illness
Flu deaths in Arkansas climb to 63
Mumps outbreak closes Cossatot River School District