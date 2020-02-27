Women & wine: How much is too much?

(KPRC) A study from the National Institutes of Health points out a big problem women have with alcohol.

“It’s amazing how women at the end of the day, just to relax, they reach for a bottle of wine,” says internist Dr. Carminia Davidsohn.

Davidsohn said many of her patients justify their alcohol dependency because it’s socially acceptable.

“While they’re cooking they can easily just drink alcohol or wine and think that they’re just cooking but by the end of the cooking session have already consumed more than half a bottle of wine. We see it and it’s very common,” she said.

More women are dying from it at twice the rate as before, according to the study.

